Qatar Open: Murray cruises into QF after 3-hour marathon win over Zverev

By News Bureau

Doha, Feb 23 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Andy Murray stormed into the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open breezing past Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5 after a gruelling three hours and three minutes encounter.

Murray, a two-time winner at this event, took a rollercoaster opening set in the tie-break before being blown away in the second, but he earned the only break of the decider at a crucial moment late on before serving out successfully for a win.

“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray was quoted by ATP Tour website. “Hopefully that continues the rest of the week, but I obviously enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”

The Scot was also made to work hard in the first round to battle past Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a final-set tie-break. He will next play French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.

“Not so familiar, but he’s obviously had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,” Murray said about his quarterfinal opponent.

“My coach will obviously watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow and time to rest up and get ready for that one,” he added.

–IANS

bc/cs

JLo celebrates twins Max, Emme's 15th birthday, posts video featuring Ben Affleck
'Hopefully a positive decision coming sometime soon': Djokovic hopeful for Indian Wells and Miami despite being unvaccinated
