scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rublev to meet Dimitrov in ATP Shanghai Masters semis

Andrey Rublev got his revenge at the ATP Shanghai Masters by edging Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals here

By Agency News Desk
Rublev to meet Dimitrov in ATP Shanghai Masters semis _ pic courtesy news agency
Rublev to meet Dimitrov in ATP Shanghai Masters semis _ pic courtesy news agency

Andrey Rublev got his revenge at the ATP Shanghai Masters by edging Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals here. A few days ago, Rublev and Humbert had a match in Beijing. At that time, Humbert beat Rublev, reports Xinhua.

“The match in Beijing, both of us played great tennis and I had chances. I was serving for the match. He was playing really well that match and I tried to analyse what I did wrong that match,” said Rublev.

“I tried to not make the same mistakes today and I did really well. I am happy to win in straight sets. I played a great match and I am happy to win today,” he added.

In the semis, Rublev will meet his old friend Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Nicolas Jarry 7-6(2), 6-4 earlier on Friday.

Dimitrov is the oldest player in the semis. However, the 32-year-old believes that this season is one of his best.

He said, “I mean, if I look back, also a little bit more in 2017 it is, I think it was, obviously, my best year overall in terms of winning, like tournaments and matches and all that, but it was also a fairly patchy year,” he said.

“I think I’m in a moment in my career where I need to be able to maintain a very good amount of work, as well. I cannot put myself in a position where I practice the way I practiced at 22. I need to be also very cautious and mindful of where my body’s at,” he added.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian Youth Prisoners win Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners Gold
Next article
China qualify for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US