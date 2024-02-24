ITF Women’s Open Gurugram: Sandeepti Singh Rao, Akanksha Nitture, Humera Baharmus and Riya Bhatia get wild cards

Gurugram, Feb 24 (IANS) The highly talented 20-year-old Sandeepti Singh Rao, who had finished runner-up in the last edition, received a wild card for the main draw of the second edition of the ITF Women’s Open W35 Gurugram that begins at the Tennis Project here on Sunday.

Three others Akanksha Nitture, Humera Baharmus and Riya Bhatia also earned wildcards for the main draw consisting of 32 players.

The US $25,000 prize money event has attracted players from 16 countries including hosts India. The other Indian players in the main draw include Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, and Zeel Desai, who all got a direct entry.

The qualifying draw, which comprises 48 players, will begin with the first round being played here on Sunday. A total of eight qualifiers will get into the main draw that begins on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a first of its kind, a pro-am was held here on Saturday where leading professionals teamed up with amateur players and clashed for the trophy. The interesting format pitted seven teams against each other in a round-robin league with the team achieving the maximum number of points being declared the winner. The pair of Gurugram Kenji Inoue and one of the strongest contenders for the W15 title Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty emerged as the winners in a closely contested contest.

