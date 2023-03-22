scorecardresearch
Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

By News Bureau

Madrid, March 22 (IANS) Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi said on Wednesday that he has no plan to leave his club to join FC Barcelona in the summer.

The 24-year-old is currently with the Spain national squad after being given a debut call-up by new coach Luis de la Fuente to replace veteran Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, and there is speculation that Barca want him to do the same for them, reports Xinhua.

“I have heard very little of that, because I haven’t wanted to listen. I haven’t wanted to listen to anything from outside (my club),” said Zubimendi when asked about Barca’s possible interest.

“It’s normal for names to be mentioned with Busquets’ possible departure (from Barcelona). It is nice for my name to be mentioned now and then, but I am concentrating on my own questions,” he added.

Zubimendi has been a key player in Real Sociedad’s season, with the team from San Sebastian currently sitting fourth in La Liga and on track for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It wouldn’t be logical to put Real Sociedad to one side with the season that we are enjoying. I am very happy here,” said the midfielder.

He was also asked about his release clause which remains at an accessible 60 million euros after he extended his contract with Real Sociedad to 2027 in October of last year.

“When you want to stay at a club, the release clause isn’t important,” Zubimendi noted.

–IANS

cs

