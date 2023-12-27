Sub Jr Women's Hockey: SAI Shakti, Khelo India, Chhattisgarh, SAI Bal and Jai Bharat win matches

New Delhi, Dec (IANS) SAI Shakti, Khelo India. Chhattisgarh, SAI Bal and Jai Bharat Hockey won their respective matches Academy on Day 7 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Hockey League – Phase 1, here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 28-0.

Purnima Yadav (4’, 34’, 35’, 42’, 45’, 49’, 54’) scored seven goals, Captain Kajal (3’, 6’, 22’, 29’, 50’, 60’) scored six goals, Binati Minz (2’, 9’, 25’, 56’) and Ravina (15’, 20’, 38’, 55’) scored four goals each, Shweta (12’, 57’) and Sakshi (24’, 59’) scored braces while Navroop Kaur (7’), Tammanna (14’) and Nisha Dadel (18’) scored a goal each for SAI Shakti team.

In the second match of the day, Khelo India Hockey Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 2-1.

Doli Bhoi (18’) of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre scored the first goal of the match by converting a penalty corner. Akshita (23’) equalised for Khelo India Hockey Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh five minutes later before Madhu Sidar (28’) put them in the lead late in the second quarter. They held on to the lead to win the match 2-1.

In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Ghumanhera Riser’s Hockey Academy 12-0. Vandana Patel (17’, 52’, 57’) scored a hat-trick, Riya (15’, 27’), Tanisha Ekka (30’, 48’) and Sisliya Sandi Purty (38’, 53’) scored braces and Jyoti Xaxa (26’), Nidhi (42’) and Lalpeksangi (55’) scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

In the fourth match of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 3-1.

The first goal of the match was scored by Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta and it came from Anjali (6’). However, a brace from Nisha (23’, 45’) and a field goal from Captain Annu (51’) meant that Jai Bharat Hockey Academy would win the match 3-1.

