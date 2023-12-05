Wednesday, December 6, 2023
T20I: Joy for Pakistan with historic New Zealand series triumph

Pakistan have broken a drought of more than five years and created their own piece of history with an impressive 10-run victory over New Zealand

Dunedin, Dec 5 (IANS) Pakistan have broken a drought of more than five years and created their own piece of history with an impressive 10-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series here on Tuesday.

The much-improved Pakistan side amassed a competitive total of 137/6 from their 20 overs and bowled well to restrict the hosts and register a series-clinching victory, reports ICC.

It was the first time Pakistan have won a T20I series against the White Ferns in their history, while it was also their first T20I series triumph away from home since they defeated Bangladesh in October 2018.

And it was a much-deserved victory too, with the visitors receiving good contributions with the bat from Muneeba Ali (35), Aliya Riaz (32*) and former captain Bismah Maroof (21) as they amassed a good total after being sent into bat by the Kiwis.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal then removed Bernadine Bezuidenhout (2) and Amelia Kerr (2) to help reduce New Zealand to 9/2 in reply and there was no way back for the hosts as Pakistan cruised home with little trouble.

Fatima Sana (3/22) was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, while Hannah Rowe top-scored for the home side with a well-compiled 33.

The third and final game of the series will be held in Queenstown on Saturday.

