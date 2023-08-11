scorecardresearch
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open due to wrist problem

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Nick Kyrgios, who was a quarterfinalist last year at the Flushing Meadows, has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open citing a wrist problem. The Australian will miss out on a fourth straight Grand Slam.

“Nick Kyrgios, a 2022 quarterfinalist, is out of this year’s US Open. Hope to see you back on the court soon, Nick!” the US Open posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kyrgios has only competed in one event this year, in Stuttgart, due to injuries. The Australian missed the entire start of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January.

A foot problem stopped him from competing at the French Open in May while missing the Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

“Heartbroken about the US Open will be back…my wrist is not ready yet to compete. But may I remind people that I have a protected ranking of 21? When I choose to be back, I will be back where I belong,” Kyrgios wrote in his Instagram story.

Kyrgios’ injury-plagued season comes following a standout year in 2022 when he reached the Wimbledon final and won the ATP 500 event in Washington D.C.

The 28-year-old, who also won the 2022 Australian Open doubles crown with Thanasi Kokkinakis, earned one of his biggest career wins last year in New York, taking out defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff became another US Open casualty when his withdrawal was confirmed.

Argentines Diego Schwartzman and Facundo Diaz Acosta move into the US Open men’s singles main draw.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
