Treble for Lyles and a relay championship record on night when Kipyegon and Duplantis shine

By Agency News Desk

Budapest, Aug 27 (IANS) Day eight at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 ended in joyful fashion for the United States as Noah Lyles and then Sha’Carri Richardson anchored victories in the respective men’s and women’s 4x100m finals after earlier trademark wins for Faith Kipyegon in the 5000m and Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault.

Chase Ealey also became a multiple world title winner in the shot put, while Marco Arop claimed a maiden global gold in the 800m and Pierce LePage added another win for Canada in the decathlon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
