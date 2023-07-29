scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 29 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai Lions will take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the second semi-final of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi, here on Saturday.

Chennai Lions lost their last tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C and will look to bounce back to reach the final of season 4. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the key player for the franchise despite losing his last match to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will look to continue their winning performance in the last four stage.

“The last tie was a close one. We will give our best in the upcoming tie against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. Our squad has a lot of quality. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent in Season 4,” said Duda ahead of the next tie.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will bank on their young paddlers Manush Shah, who upset World No. 17 Quadri Aruna in the last league tie, and Archana Kamath apart from their international star World No. 21 Omar Assar who is also the former All-Africa Games champion.

“We have been in great form and performed well in the last tie as well which was a close one against U Mumba TT. Omar has been in great form and gives us a solid start. Chennai Lions are really competitve in this league and our focus is to win the next tie,” said Manush.

Squads:

Chennai Lions — Coaches: Somnath Ghosh, Jorg Bitzigeio; Players: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu, Benedikt Duda, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis — Coaches: N Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi; Players: Omar Assar, Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale and Hana Matelova

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'
Next article
Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'
This May Also Interest You
News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

News

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

News

Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

News

Mick Jagger left his birthday celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

News

Sussanne Khan says ‘well said’ after Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s behaviour towards fans

Sports

Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played from June 4 to 30: Report

Technology

Surge in Covid-related hospital admissions in US amid late summer wave risk

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Technology

Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

News

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker ‘Barbie’ trailer

Technology

Google introduces in-line replies within announcement spaces in Chat

News

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi to bring their FIRs on Bigg Boss OTT2’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Technology

You need 15 mn impressions, 500 followers to earn money on Musk’s X

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show

Sports

River Plate beat Racing 2-1 in season finale

News

Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'

News

Adarsh Gourav will soon record new music after a gap of 4 years

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US