scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT: Manush, Archana rise to occasion as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis clinch thriller

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 21 (IANS) Young Indian stars Manush Shah and Archana Kamath rose to the occasion as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis registered a thrilling 8-7 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi, here on Friday.

Manush fought bravely against Jon Persson from the beginning of the match and won it by 2-1 to put his franchise in the driving seat. The Vadodara-based young player took the first game through a game point.

In the second game, Persson effectively put his spin serves on the table which caused huge trouble for Manush as he found it difficult to return the shots and score points.

Persson won the second game 11-8 before the Indian made swift movements to gain an advantage over his opponent and won the third game by 11-4 to clinch the match.

On the other hand, Archana also played her top game and won 2-1 against her compatriot Sreeja Akula. The Bengaluru-based paddler was at her very best as she took the opening game 11-4 before losing the second by a close margin of 7-11.

The third game saw a nail-biting contest between both the promising paddlers and in the end, it was the Puneri Paltan Table Tennis player who won it by 11-6 to clinch the tie for her franchise.

Earlier, playing for Dabang Delhi TTC, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the first game with his swift movements before losing the match by 1-2 against the former ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar in the first match (Men’s Singles) of the tie.

Sathiyan, who had defeated World No. 58 Kirill Gerassimenko, continued his positive touch in the first game against the ace Egyptian paddler. He showcased immaculate precision in returning the strong shots of Omar before going into attacking mode and playing his forehands to take the opening game by 11-6.

The second game also went down to the wire as the Indian player gave his all to put Omar in trouble and made him sweat for every point with the use of forehand and backhand shots to good effect.

However, in the end, Omar held his nerve to reign supreme by 11-8 over the Chennai-based player. He channelled his top game in the third game and did not give any room to Sathiyan before wrapping up the match with an 11-4 scoreline in the decider.

Barbora Balazova of Dabang Delhi TTC beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis’ Hana Matelova 2-1 to bring her franchise back in the tie. The Slovak paddler found it difficult to match the speed of Hana in the first game as she lost it by a heavy margin of 2-11. However, she made a strong comeback in the match and won the next two games through golden points.

In the third match (Mixed Doubles) of the tie, Sathiyan and Barbora produced superb coordination to beat Manush Shah and Hana 2-1 and bring the Delhi franchise into the lead for the first time in the tie.

The pair of Sathiyan and Barbora began the match on a positive note, however, lost the first game through a game point. They came back strongly in the second game as Manush and Hana failed to return their ferocious shots. Sathiyan and Barbora won the second game 11-4 before winning the following game by 11-7.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KJo defends 'grey' shades in content: Cinema reflects society, draws from it as well
Next article
ISSF Junior Worlds: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

News

KJo defends 'grey' shades in content: Cinema reflects society, draws from it as well

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja

News

Alia Bhatt recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th Test century, equals Don Bradman's record

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ strikes a chord with women everywhere

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: '…Knows the value of each run', Ian Bishop hails Kohli's running between the wicket

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in campaign opener

News

Munawar drops music video of 'Kajal' from his album 'Madari'

Sports

Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report, reveals Delhi Police charge sheet

Technology

Telegram rolls out story feature on its platform

Sports

Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in final stages of rehab; to play practice games: BCCI

Health & Lifestyle

No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

News

Greta Gerwig used filmmaking techniques from 1950s for maximum practical approach on set design

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles semi-finals

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty to host 'Save Wildlife' Season 4

News

Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater after split from husband

Technology

Oracle's MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse now generally available 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US