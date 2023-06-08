scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

West Ham chairman confirms Declan Rice will leave this summer

By Agency News Desk

London, June 8 (IANS) West Ham chairman David Sullivan has confirmed that England midfielder Declan Rice is set to leave the club this summer. Sullivan made his assertion on TalkSport in the wake of West Ham’s 2-1 triumph over Fiorentina in the final of UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

When asked about his future after the match, 24-year-old Rice, who has played 245 times for West Ham, had said he “loved the club.”

“My focus, and it has been since the World Cup, is to win this trophy and keep West Ham in the Premier League. I genuinely don’t know what’s happening at the minute. That is my honest answer,” added Rice, who explained he had “two years left on my contract and ultimately it is up to the people above.”

Sullivan told a slightly different story, saying he believed the midfielder had played his last game for the club, a Xinhua report said.

“I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement,” said Sullivan.

“It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him 200,000 British pounds (250,000 U.S. dollars) a week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there,” insisted the West Ham chairman.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thought to be keen on signing the player with 41 England caps, with any fee expected to be in the region of 120 million British pounds (150 million U.S. dollars), which would allow West Ham to make three or four important summer signings to strengthen their squad.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally
Next article
WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root’s record of most Test centuries against India

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Siraj picks four-fer as Australia make 469 in first innings against India

News

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Health & Lifestyle

SC notice to UP on bail plea of octogenarian jailed in 4-decade-old milk adulteration case

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US