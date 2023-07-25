West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI series against India

St. Johns (Antigua), July 25 (IANS) West Indies have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for their upcoming three match ODI series against India, which starts on July 27 at Kensington Oval.

Hetmyer hasn’t featured for the Caribbean side in almost a year, but earns a recall on the back of a solid season in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals that netted a total of 299 runs from 13 innings.

If Hetmyer plays, it will be his first match in West Indies colours since he featured in a T20I against New Zealand in August last year and shortly before the talented 26-year-old was left out of his side’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia after he missed a departing flight out of the Caribbean.

The left-hander hasn’t played an ODI for the West Indies in two years, with Hetmyer’s last appearance in a 50-over contest coming against Australia in July 2021.

Meanwhile, pacer Thomas, who last played for West Indies in December 2021 and has been out of contention in recent times with fitness issues, has also been named in the 15-player squad, which was announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday night.

On the other hand, Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.

Chief selector and West Indies great Desmond Haynes is looking forward to the ODI series against India and is confident that Hetmyer and Thomas can perform well.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up,” Haynes said.

“Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’,” he added.

Regulars Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are unavailable for the series, with wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope once again named as captain for the three matches.

Kensington Oval hosts the first two matches of the ODI Series July 27 and July 29. The teams then move to Trinidad for the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 1.

The ODI series is of extra importance for India, who will look to try a few things, ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year. On the other hand, West Indies failed to qualify for the 50-over World Cup this year after they finished outside the top two in the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

–IANS

ak/