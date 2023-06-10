scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

By Agency News Desk

Lima, June 10 (IANS) Winger Andy Polo has withdrawn from Peru’s squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan because of a groin strain, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Universitario in a 2-0 away defeat to Colombia’s Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

The Peruvian Football Federation did not immediately name a replacement for the 28-year-old, a Xinhua report said.

Peru will play South Korea in Busan on June 16 and Japan in Suita four days later.

The fixtures will provide the last opportunity for Peru manager Juan Reynoso to test his players before South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection
Next article
'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: India stage fightback with four wickets as Australia reach 422/7 at lunch

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Technology

Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

Technology

Apple announces iOS 17 with new Journal app, better autocorrect

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

News

Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Sports

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

Technology

Ford recalling 125K vehicles that could catch fire

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

News

Director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

News

Amy Schumer reveals why she dropped out of 'Barbie' film six years ago

Health & Lifestyle

Why India is seeing a rise in hypertension, diabetes cases?

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1.58 cr people screened under Telangana's eye test programme

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US