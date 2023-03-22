scorecardresearch
WPL 2023: The way I play, it's risk or reward, says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) England all-rounder Alice Capsey, who played a crucial role in Delhi Capital’s win over UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL 2023, has revealed that she is very aggressive kind of player and like to put pressure on the bowlers, adding that her game revolves around risk or reward approach.

Chasing a target of 139 against UP Warriorz, Delhi had a quota of 19.4 overs to achieve superior NRR over Mumbai Indians.

Capitals were 70/3 by the close of seventh over, when Capsey came to bat. In her typical style, she hit 34 off 31 with four boundaries and one six, leading Delhi to five-wicket win on Tuesday night.

Apart from her batting exploits, England’s 18-year-old prodigy also picked three wickets (3/26) for Delhi.

“I found a little bit more responsibility on myself to stay in and take us through, take it deep. Because we knew that if we – me and Kappie – formed a partnership, we [had] pretty good chances to win it,” said Capsey about his knock, after the game.

“It was definitely up there and obviously I started off pretty quickly but then the UP Warriorz bowled really well. Their spinners started to turn and it got quite tricky. So no, it was definitely a grinder instead of yesterday where the ball was coming on a little nicer and that was just a bit of fun. All of these things [roles] are pleasing if you can put in a match-winning performance for the team,” she added.

Capsey also explained her style of play and use in different roles.

“The way I play, it’s risk or reward. I’m a very aggressive kind of player and I like to put pressure on the bowlers. It’s not necessarily hitting all the fours and sixes, it’s just about getting myself in a position where I can get the team in the best position possible as quickly as possible. And I’ve been used in a lot of different roles, so changing the mindset around when I go in, that changes things… it’s just about making that percentage of the times it comes off higher, which I’m learning,” she said.

“I’m learning how to develop an innings, and that’s why an experience like this has been really crucial, just being around Meg Lanning and people like that has been brilliant,” she added.

With the win over UP, Delhi finished on the top of the table and qualified directly for the final, which will be held on March 26.

–IANS

ak/

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir
Entertainment Today

