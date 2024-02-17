HomeBollywoodNews

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen at the Siddhivinayak temple.

By Agency News Desk
Rakul Preet Singh | Jackky Bhagnani | Siddhivinayak temple - Pic courteys news agency

Four days ahead of their wedding in picturesque Goa, star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen at the Siddhivinayak temple. The two went to seek blessings ahead of their wedding, which is set to take place on February 21.

In a clip shared by paparazzi Pallav Paliwal, Rakul was seen dressed in a powder pink floor-sweeping anarkali dress with silver borders. Jackky chose a mint coloured kurta paired with black pants.

On Friday, Rakul shared a slew of pictures of herself before she joined her family-to-be for pre-wedding celebrations. She wore an all green Indian wear and captioned: “Main koi aisa geet gaun?”

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. The three-day affair starting on February 19, and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives.

According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

