Ahead of 30th b’day, BTS' J-Hope posts pictures as he steps out

By Agency News Desk
BTS | J-Hope- pic courteys news agency

K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope, ahead of his 30th birthday on Sunday, took time out and stepped out to share a picture of himself. J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, shared three pictures on his Instagram stories, on Saturday from his outing.

In the images, a poster of him was put on a pole, which had two pictures of the rapper. It had “Happy J-Hope Day” written on it. Another poster with the same caption was seen.

The third picture had a glimpse of the rapper, who was seen wearing white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket, a mask and cap.

He is seen standing next to a glass window, which had his poster.

J-Hope started his mandatory military service on April 2023.

BTS, which is also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet. It consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called ‘ARMY’.

