Janhvi Kapoor apologises to sister Khushi Kapoor for fighting

By Agency News Desk
Actresses and real life sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor sorted out their sibling skirmish on Instagram. The reconciliation happened over the comment section, when Khushi posted a slew of pictures on Instagram while getting her makeup chair done.

Taking to the comment section, Janhvi apologised to her beby sister for fighting.

She wrote: “I miss you I’m sorry I fought with you I love you… You’re the best ever my laddoooooooo.”

To which, Khushi replied: “Miss u love u I’m sorry hehehehe.”

On the work front, Janhvi is currently busy with her Telugu debut Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

She also has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao. Khushi stepped into the world of acting ‘The Archies’. She will reportedly share screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the upcoming next.

